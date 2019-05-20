Types of Burn Injuries

If you have suffered a burn injury—whether it be a thermal, chemical, or electrical burn—due to someone else’s negligence, you could be eligible to receive compensation for your injuries. Contact the experienced Rochester burn injuries at Freidman & Razenhofer today to find out if you have a potential claim. Here is some information on the different types of burn injuries.

Types of Burn Injuries | Light Burns

An example of a light burn would be a sun burn. The skin turns red and is very sensitive to even the slightest touch. Sometimes people can get light burns form an actual light bulb. If a caregiver leaves a child or an elderly person in the sun for too long the child or elderly person could be entitled to compensation due to the carelessness of the caregiver.

Types of Burn Injuries | Thermal Burns

Burning yourself on a hot stove, or grill is an example of what we call thermal burns; when the skin is exposed to extremely hot temperatures. Thermal burns have a wide range of effects from mild to severe. If you are burned because of the negligence of someone else, you need to contact an attorney ASAP in order to see what your legal rights are. There is a famous case where someone was burned from a scolding hot McDonald’s coffee. They were awarded their rightful compensation.

Types of Burn Injuries | Chemical Burns

Most chemical burns are a result of products you have lying around the house such as bleach, pool chlorine and some cleaning products. Chemical burns can be devastating because they burn into deeper layers of skin.

Types of Burn Injuries | Electrical Burns

Electrical burns are the result of high voltage electricity traveling through the body. Electrical burns may be caused by lightning, but more common is direct contact with a source of electricity. If enough voltage passes through the body the heart can stop. Frequently though, contact with an electric source can cause severe burns and damage internal organs.

These burn injuries are most often seen by those who work in an industrial or construction setting. If you’ve suffered an electrical burn while working, take a few minutes and contact an attorney that is experienced in work-related burn injuries.

