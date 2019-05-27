After a Dog Bite

After a dog bite, you must make sure you follow the correct steps when filing a personal injury claim.

After a Dog Bite | What to Do

If you have been bitten by a dog, first you must seek out immediate medical attention. Find out the name and address of the owner. Proceed to get the names and contact numbers of any witnesses who saw the dog bite or have seen the dog bite people in the past. Call the police and have them file a report. Take pictures of your injury (and the dog, if possible). Under no circumstances should you talk to the dog owner’s insurance company. Your attorney will handle that for you.

After a Dog Bite | Liability

If you have been bitten by a dog, you may have the legal right to sue to the owner or another responsible party for damages. In New York, the owner of the dog is liable for the medical bills of the injured person. The owner may also be liable for other damages if it can be proved that the owner of the dog was negligent, the dog has a history of biting others, or the dog was unrestrained.

We have been helping residents in Rochester and throughout Western New York receive compensation for their dog bite injuries for more than two decades.

If you or a member of your family has been bitten or attacked by a dog, contact our experienced Rochester dog bite injury lawyers for dedicated representation.