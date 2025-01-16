Understanding the Rights of Unmarried Parents in Rochester, NY

Facing the legal complexities surrounding child custody and parental rights can feel overwhelming, especially for unmarried parents in Rochester, NY. Whether you are looking for guidance on your rights or are worried about the potential outcome of your case, the journey ahead may seem uncertain. At our firm, we deeply understand how confusing and stressful this time can be, and we are here to help. If you find yourself in need of legal assistance regarding child custody, visitation, or child support issues, we want to make sure you have the clarity and support you need to navigate the process successfully.

Robert Friedman Michael Ranzenhofer Sam Alba Justin Friedman John Dracup

What Are the Rights of Unmarried Parents in Rochester, NY?

Unmarried parents often face unique legal challenges that differ from those of married parents when it comes to determining custody and visitation rights. In the state of New York, both parents are granted legal rights regarding their children, but these rights may not be automatically clear in every situation. One of the first steps unmarried parents need to take is establishing legal paternity. This is a crucial step because, without legal paternity, a father may not have the right to seek custody or visitation with his child.

The process of establishing paternity involves either a voluntary acknowledgment by the father or a court order to establish paternity through a DNA test. Once paternity is legally established, both parents have the right to pursue custody and visitation arrangements. While both parents share legal responsibilities, the arrangements for who will live with the child, how often the child will visit the other parent, and what financial support is required can still be difficult to sort out.

How is Custody Determined for Unmarried Parents?

When it comes to custody, New York courts base their decisions on the child’s best interests. This means that judges consider a wide range of factors to determine who should have primary custody and what visitation schedules will be most beneficial for the child. This can include factors such as the child’s age, the ability of each parent to provide for the child’s needs, and the relationship between the child and each parent.

Unmarried parents in Rochester should know that physical custody (which refers to where the child will live) and legal custody (which refers to the decision-making authority regarding the child’s upbringing) may be decided separately. One parent may have primary physical custody while both parents share legal custody, or they may both have equal physical custody and jointly make decisions about the child’s well-being. Courts will look at each parent’s ability to provide a stable and loving environment, and they will encourage arrangements that allow both parents to maintain meaningful relationships with their child.

Mr. Ranzenhofer and his attorneys were great! My case was handled quickly and I got a great result – $300,000. I fell at my doctor’s office, so I knew it was a hard case. Mr. Ranzenhofer developed a strategy that got me a great result. I highly recommend Mr. Ranzenhofer and his team of attorneys. - Christine Rush Reasonable / Professional / Personable … Very nice man to speak to … He helped me feel safe and took away my fear in my legal situation. If or when needed he is ready to jump in and take over. Thank you, Carol - Carol Czosnyka We were treated in a respectful, professional and helpful manner while preparing our wills, healthcare proxies and power of attorney. Mr. Friedman took as much time as we needed to answer all of our questions and concerns. His staff was friendly and efficient. We highly recommend him. - John Highly recommended…Sam handled a case for me with a buffalo tow truck Company, we won our case and a judgment. Sam was highly professional knowledgeable and effective. He knows the local laws and how to get successful outcomes! - Mark I consulted with Justin Friedman in an effort to obtain reimbursement following damage to my personal property. Justin was diligent, tenacious, professional, and clearly dedicated to assisting me, all of which led to a very positive outcome. I was very impressed with his work and I highly recommend his office. - Lisa Kilanowski

Visitation Rights for Non-Custodial Parents

For unmarried parents who do not have primary custody, visitation rights become an important issue. Non-custodial parents, whether they are the mother or the father, have the right to spend time with their child unless there are extenuating circumstances that prevent it. New York law typically ensures that a child has the opportunity to maintain a relationship with both parents, unless there is evidence that the parent poses a danger to the child’s well-being.

Visitation schedules are customized based on the specific circumstances of the family. For some parents, a standard visitation schedule is appropriate, while others may need more flexibility due to work schedules or living arrangements. In some cases, supervised visitation may be ordered if there are concerns about the safety or well-being of the child while with one parent. Ultimately, the goal of any visitation agreement is to ensure that the child has consistent and meaningful contact with both parents.

The Importance of Child Support for Unmarried Parents

In addition to custody and visitation rights, child support is another significant issue for unmarried parents. New York State requires both parents to contribute financially to the support of their child, regardless of whether they are married. Child support calculations are typically based on the income of both parents, and the amount is determined by state guidelines.

If a father has not previously been involved in the child’s life, he may be required to pay child support once paternity is established. Child support is a legal obligation, and parents who do not pay the required amount may face legal consequences. Child support can be enforced through wage garnishments or other legal actions. However, it is also important for unmarried parents to understand that child support does not automatically mean the non-custodial parent will have custody or visitation rights. These are separate issues that need to be addressed in court.

What If There Are Disagreements Between Unmarried Parents?

Disagreements between unmarried parents can arise when it comes to child custody, visitation, or child support. In these cases, the best course of action is often to work with an experienced attorney who can help facilitate negotiations or, if necessary, represent you in court. Courts are often able to resolve disputes when both parents are unable to reach an agreement on their own.

If you are facing a disagreement over any of these matters, it is essential to have someone who understands the law on your side. Legal intervention can help ensure that the child’s best interests are taken into account and that both parents have a fair opportunity to present their case. Mediation may also be a helpful option to resolve disputes without the need for a lengthy trial.

How Can an Attorney Help You in Your Case?

Navigating the complexities of child custody, visitation, and child support issues can be emotionally taxing. Whether you are seeking to establish paternity, negotiate a custody arrangement, or pursue child support, it is important to have professional legal guidance. Our firm understands the sensitivity of these matters, and we are dedicated to ensuring that your rights as a parent are protected.

We are here to guide you through the legal process, advocate on your behalf, and help you achieve a fair and favorable outcome. Whether you are dealing with a contested custody battle or a simple visitation dispute, we are committed to working with you every step of the way to ensure that your case results in the best possible outcome for you and your child.

At Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, we believe that all parents, regardless of their marital status, deserve to be heard and represented in family court. If you are navigating the challenges of being an unmarried parent in Rochester, NY, we are here to help you understand your rights and ensure that your case is handled with the utmost care and attention. Contact us today to schedule a consultation and take the first step toward a resolution in your case. We are committed to providing the support you need to move forward with confidence.