What are the NY Elder Abuse & Financial Exploitation Laws?

Criminal Financial Exploitation

NY Penal § 190.65(1) & § 260.31(3) (2022) New York Penal Code

Chapter 40. Of the Consolidated Laws

Part Three. Specific Offenses

Title K. Offenses Involving Fraud

Article 190. Other Frauds

§ 190.65 Scheme to defraud in the first degree1. A person is guilty of a scheme to defraud in the first degree when he or she: (a) engages in a scheme constituting a systematic ongoing course of conduct with intent to defraud ten or more persons or to obtain property from ten or more persons by false or fraudulent pretenses, representations or promises, and so obtains property from one or more of such persons; or (b) engages in a scheme constituting a systematic ongoing course of conduct with intent to defraud more than one person or to obtain property from more than one person by false or fraudulent pretenses, representations or promises, and so obtains property with a value in excess of one thousand dollars from one or more such persons; or (c) engages in a scheme constituting a systematic ongoing course of conduct with intent to defraud more than one person, more than one of whom is a vulnerable elderly person as defined in subdivision three of section 260.31 of this chapter or to obtain property from more than one person, more than one of whom is a vulnerable elderly person as defined in subdivision three of section 260.31 of this chapter, by false or fraudulent pretenses, representations or promises, and so obtains property from one or more such persons; or (d) engages in a systematic ongoing course of conduct, with intent to defraud more than one person by false or fraudulent pretenses, representations or promises, by disposing of solid waste as defined in section 27-0701 of the environmental conservation law on such persons’ property, and so damages the property of one or more of such persons in an amount in excess of one thousand dollars. New York Penal Code

Title 0. Offenses Against Marriage, the Family, and the Welfare of Children and Incompetents

Article 260. Offenses Relating to Children, Disabled Persons and Vulnerable Elderly Persons

§ 260.31 Vulnerable elderly persons; definitions For the purpose of sections 260.32 and 260.34 of this article, the following definitions shall apply: 3. “Vulnerable elderly person” means a person sixty years of age or older who is suffering from a disease or infirmity associated with advanced age and manifested by demonstrable physical, mental or emotional dysfunction to the extent that the person is incapable of adequately providing for his or her own health or personal care.

4. “Incompetent or physically disabled person” means an individual who is unable to care for himself or herself because of physical disability, mental disease or defect.

Civil Elder Abuse

NY CLS Soc Serv § 473 (2017) Social Services Law Article 9-B Adult Protective Services Title 1 Protective Services 6. Definitions. … (a) “Physical abuse” means the non-accidental use of force that results in bodily injury, pain or impairment, including but not limited to, being slapped, burned, cut, bruised or improperly physically restrained. (b) “Sexual abuse” means non-consensual sexual contact of any kind, including but not limited to, forcing sexual contact or forcing sex with a third party. (c) “Emotional abuse” means willful infliction of mental or emotional anguish by threat, humiliation, intimidation or other abusive conduct, including but not limited to, frightening or isolating an adult. (d) “Active neglect” means willful failure by the caregiver to fulfill the care-taking functions and responsibilities assumed by the caregiver, including but not limited to, abandonment, willful deprivation of food, water, heat, clean clothing and bedding, eyeglasses or dentures, or health related services. (e) “Passive neglect” means non-willful failure of a caregiver to fulfill care-taking functions and responsibilities assumed by the caregiver, including but not limited to, abandonment or denial of food or health related services because of inadequate caregiver knowledge, infirmity, or disputing the value of prescribed services. (g) “Financial exploitation” means improper use of an adult’s funds, property or resources by another individual, including but not limited to, fraud, false pretenses, embezzlement, conspiracy, forgery, falsifying records, coerced property transfers or denial of access to assets.

N.Y. Penal Law § 260.34 A person is guilty of endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person, or an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree when, being a caregiver for a vulnerable elderly person, or an incompetent or physically disabled person: 1. With intent to cause physical injury to such person, he or she causes serious physical injury to such person; or 2. He or she recklessly causes serious physical injury to such person. Endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person, or an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree is a class D felony. https://law.justia.com/codes/new-york/2015/pen/par…

N.Y. Penal Law § 260.32 A person is guilty of endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person, or an incompetent or physically disabled person in the second degree when, being a caregiver for a vulnerable elderly person, or an incompetent or physically disabled person: 1. With intent to cause physical injury to such person, he or she causes such injury to such person; or 2. He or she recklessly causes physical injury to such person; or 3. With criminal negligence, he or she causes physical injury to such person by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument; or 4. He or she subjects such person to sexual contact without the latter’s consent. Lack of consent under this subdivision results from forcible compulsion or incapacity to consent, as those terms are defined in article one hundred thirty of this chapter, or any other circumstances in which the vulnerable elderly person, or an incompetent or physically disabled person does not expressly or impliedly acquiesce in the caregiver’s conduct. In any prosecution under this subdivision in which the victim’s alleged lack of consent results solely from incapacity to consent because of the victim’s mental disability or mental incapacity, the provisions of section 130.16 of this chapter shall apply. In addition, in any prosecution under this subdivision in which the victim’s lack of consent is based solely upon his or her incapacity to consent because he or she was mentally disabled, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless, it is an affirmative defense that the defendant, at the time he or she engaged in the conduct constituting the offense, did not know of the facts or conditions responsible for such incapacity to consent. Endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person, or an incompetent or physically disabled person in the second degree is a class E felony. https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/laws/PEN/260….

N.Y. Penal Law § 260.25 A person is guilty of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree when he knowingly acts in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a person who is unable to care for himself or herself because of physical disability, mental disease or defect. Endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree is a class E felony. https://law.justia.com/codes/new-york/2014/pen/par…

N.Y. Penal Law § 260.24 A person is guilty of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the second degree when he or she recklessly engages in conduct which is likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a person who is unable to care for himself or herself because of physical disability, mental disease or defect. Endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the second degree is a class A misdemeanor. http://codes.findlaw.com/ny/penal-law/pen-sect-260…

