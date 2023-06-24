What to Do If You’re Bitten by a Dog in New York State

Being bitten by a dog can be a traumatic experience, leaving both physical and emotional scars. If you find yourself in this unfortunate situation in New York State, it’s crucial to know your rights and understand the legal requirements that apply to dog bite cases. This article will guide you through the necessary steps to take if you’re bitten by a dog in New York, ensuring your well-being and providing insights into potential legal recourse. Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, a leading personal injury law firm in New York, is here to support you in such situations and help you navigate the legal process effectively.

Immediate Steps to Take:

Seek Medical Attention: Your health and safety should always be the top priority. After a dog bite, it’s essential to seek medical attention immediately, regardless of the severity of the injury. Prompt medical care not only ensures proper treatment but also documents the incident and helps establish a link between the bite and any subsequent complications.

Gather Information: If possible, gather as much information as you can about the dog and its owner. This includes the dog owner’s name, address, and contact information, as well as the names and contact details of any witnesses present at the scene. Such information can prove crucial when filing a legal claim or seeking compensation.

Report the Incident: Report the dog bite to the local animal control or law enforcement agency in the area where the incident occurred. This helps create an official record of the attack and ensures that appropriate actions are taken to prevent future incidents. It also strengthens your case if legal action becomes necessary.

Legal Requirements in New York State:

Strict Liability: New York follows a “strict liability” rule when it comes to dog bites. According to this rule, dog owners are responsible for injuries caused by their dogs, regardless of whether the owner was aware of the dog’s aggressive tendencies. However, the victim must have been legally present in the place where the bite occurred and not provoked the dog in any way.

Statute of Limitations: In New York, there is a limited time frame within which you can file a personal injury lawsuit for a dog bite. Generally, the statute of limitations is three years from the date of the incident. Failing to file a lawsuit within this time frame may result in the loss of your right to seek compensation.

Comparative Negligence: New York follows a “comparative negligence” system, which means that the court considers the actions of both the dog owner and the victim in determining liability and compensation. If it is found that the victim’s actions contributed to the incident, their compensation may be reduced proportionately.

Homeowner’s Insurance: Dog bites often fall under homeowner’s insurance coverage. Many homeowners’ insurance policies include liability coverage for dog-related injuries. If you’re bitten by a dog, it’s important to gather information about the dog owner’s insurance coverage as it may be a potential source of compensation for your injuries.

Taking Legal Action:

If you've been bitten by a dog and believe that you deserve compensation for your injuries, it's advisable to consult with an experienced personal injury attorney.

When you hire a lawyer to handle your dog bite case, they will:

Investigate the Incident: An attorney will conduct a thorough investigation, gathering evidence such as medical records, witness statements, and any available video footage to establish liability and strengthen your case.

Handle Communication: Your attorney will handle all communication with insurance companies, the dog owner, and any other parties involved, ensuring that your rights are protected and that you don’t say or do anything that could jeopardize your claim.

Determine Compensation: A skilled attorney will assess the full extent of your damages, including medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and any future medical needs. They will fight to obtain fair compensation on your behalf.

Litigation, if Necessary: If a fair settlement cannot be reached through negotiation, your attorney will be prepared to take your case to court and present your claim before a judge and jury.

