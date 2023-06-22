What Happens to Digital Assets in New York Probate Cases?

In the digital age, our lives are intertwined with technology, and it’s no surprise that we accumulate a significant number of digital assets over time. From online banking and investment accounts to social media profiles and digital photos, these digital assets hold both financial and sentimental value. But have you ever wondered what happens to these assets when someone passes away and their estate goes through probate in New York? In this blog post, we will explore the intricacies of handling digital assets in New York probate cases and shed light on the steps that need to be taken to ensure their proper management.

Understanding Digital Assets:

Digital assets encompass a wide range of items stored electronically, including online accounts, cryptocurrencies, digital media, intellectual property, and more. Unlike physical assets, digital assets present unique challenges when it comes to handling them in probate cases. Without proper planning and documentation, they can easily be overlooked or even lost.

The New York Digital Assets Law:

Recognizing the increasing significance of digital assets, New York enacted the Revised Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act (RUFADAA) in 2016. RUFADAA grants fiduciaries, such as executors or administrators, the authority to access and manage a decedent’s digital assets, provided they comply with certain requirements.

Executor’s Role and Responsibilities:

When an individual passes away, their appointed executor is responsible for managing their estate and ensuring that their wishes are carried out. In the case of digital assets, the executor must take specific steps to gain access to and control over these assets. This may involve identifying and locating digital assets, determining their value, and safeguarding sensitive information.

Inventory and Documentation:

To ensure a smooth probate process, it is crucial for the executor to create a comprehensive inventory of the decedent’s digital assets. This inventory should include a detailed list of all online accounts, usernames, passwords, and any associated files or documents. This information should be securely stored and accessible only to the executor and other authorized individuals.

Legal Access to Digital Assets:

Under RUFADAA, the executor’s authority to access digital assets depends on various factors, including the type of asset and the decedent’s privacy settings. Service providers, such as email or social media platforms, have their own terms of service and privacy policies, which may restrict or grant access to the executor. It is crucial for the executor to understand these policies and follow the necessary procedures to gain access.

Seeking Professional Assistance:

Navigating the complexities of digital assets in probate cases can be challenging. Executors may find it helpful to consult with an attorney experienced in estate planning and digital asset management. Such professionals can provide guidance on how to ensure compliance with relevant laws, draft appropriate legal documents, and advise on the best course of action.

Protecting Digital Assets:

In addition to the executor’s responsibilities, individuals can take proactive steps to protect their digital assets and make the probate process smoother for their loved ones. Here are some important measures to consider:

Create an inventory: Maintain an updated inventory of all your digital assets, including online accounts, subscriptions, intellectual property, and cryptocurrencies. Include login credentials, passwords, and any necessary instructions for accessing these assets. Specify digital asset management in your estate plan: Clearly outline your wishes regarding the management, transfer, or disposal of your digital assets in your will or trust. Consider designating a digital executor who is knowledgeable about technology and can handle these assets appropriately. Use a password manager: Utilize a reputable password manager to securely store and manage your login credentials. This can make it easier for your executor to access your accounts while maintaining the highest level of security. Review privacy settings and terms of service: Familiarize yourself with the privacy settings and terms of service of your online accounts. Understand how these platforms handle digital assets after death and adjust your settings accordingly to ensure easier access for your executor. Provide clear instructions: Consider leaving explicit instructions in your estate plan or a separate document detailing your wishes regarding the handling of specific digital assets. Specify whether you want certain accounts closed, archived, or passed on to family members. Seek professional guidance: Engage the services of an experienced estate planning attorney who understands the complexities of digital assets. They can assist in crafting a comprehensive plan tailored to your specific needs and ensure legal compliance. Regularly update your estate plan: Review and update your estate plan regularly, especially when there are changes in your digital asset portfolio or when you add new accounts or technologies.

As our lives continue to be intertwined with technology, the management of digital assets in New York probate cases requires careful attention and planning. Executors, with the support of professionals and clear instructions from the deceased, must navigate the legal landscape to properly handle these assets. Likewise, individuals should take proactive measures to protect their digital assets, ensuring a smoother probate process for their loved ones in the future. By understanding the legal framework, seeking professional guidance, and implementing best practices, we can effectively manage our digital legacies and honor our wishes in the realm of the digital world.

At Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, we understand the complexities surrounding digital assets in New York probate cases. Our experienced team of estate planning attorneys can provide valuable assistance and guidance throughout the process. Here’s how we can help:

Expertise in New York Probate Laws: We have in-depth knowledge of the Revised Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act (RUFADAA) and other relevant laws pertaining to digital assets in New York. We stay up to date with the latest legal developments to ensure that our clients receive accurate and reliable advice.

Estate Planning and Documentation: Our team can work with you to create a comprehensive estate plan that addresses the management and distribution of your digital assets. We will help you identify and inventory your digital assets, draft appropriate legal documents, and provide clear instructions on how you want these assets to be handled after your passing.

Guidance for Executors: If you are an executor responsible for managing a loved one’s estate, we can guide you through the process of identifying and accessing digital assets. We will assist you in understanding the legal requirements and procedures involved in gaining access to online accounts, social media profiles, cryptocurrencies, and other digital assets.

Privacy and Security Considerations: We understand the importance of maintaining privacy and security when handling digital assets. We can advise you on best practices for safeguarding sensitive information, such as login credentials, while ensuring compliance with service providers’ terms of service and privacy policies.

Collaborating with Service Providers: Our team can help facilitate communication and coordination with service providers, such as email or social media platforms, to request access to digital assets as permitted by law. We will work diligently to ensure that all necessary legal procedures are followed.

Reviewing and Updating Estate Plans: We offer ongoing support in reviewing and updating estate plans to account for changes in your digital asset portfolio or modifications in relevant laws. Our goal is to ensure that your estate plan accurately reflects your wishes regarding the management and disposition of your digital assets.

Comprehensive Legal Services: Apart from digital asset management, we provide a wide range of legal services, including estate administration, trust creation, will drafting, and probate representation. We take a holistic approach to estate planning, considering both traditional and digital assets to protect your interests and the interests of your beneficiaries.

With Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC on your side, you can navigate the intricacies of digital assets in New York probate cases with confidence. We will work closely with you, providing personalized solutions and ensuring that your digital assets are handled in accordance with your wishes and the relevant legal requirements. Contact us today to schedule a consultation and discover how we can assist you in managing your digital legacy.