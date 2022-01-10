Were you or a loved one seriously injured due to another’s negligence? Here is what you should know about an injury. Contact our attorneys now.
1) What To Do After an Accident
- The first thing you should do is call 911 if the injury is serious
- Next, you will want to seek medical treatment at either a hospital or an urgent care facility
- Third, you will want to contact a lawyer and see what your legal rights are
2) Personal Injury Case Timeline
- These cases are unpredictable when it comes to figuring out how much time it will take to go through the case
- The range I usually give clients is 6 months to 3 years
3) Injury Case go to Trial
- From my 30+ years of experience handling personal injury cases, I can say that most cases don’t go to trial.
- A majority of cases are settled before the trial starts.
- We have a reputation with the insurance companies of being strong litigators who won’t settle for less than what our clients deserve.
