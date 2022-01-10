Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Blog, Personal Injury and Accidents

What You Should Know About an Injury

Were you or a loved one seriously injured due to another’s negligence? Here is what you should know about an injury. Contact our attorneys now.

1) What To Do After an Accident

  • What You Should Know About an InjuryThe first thing you should do is call 911 if the injury is serious
  • Next, you will want to seek medical treatment at either a hospital or an urgent care facility
  • Third, you will want to contact a lawyer and see what your legal rights are

2) Personal Injury Case Timeline

  • These cases are unpredictable when it comes to figuring out how much time it will take to go through the case
  • The range I usually give clients is 6 months to 3 years

3) Injury Case go to Trial

  • From my 30+ years of experience handling personal injury cases, I can say that most cases don’t go to trial.
  • A majority of cases are settled before the trial starts.
  • We have a reputation with the insurance companies of being strong litigators who won’t settle for less than what our clients deserve.

