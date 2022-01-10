Were you or a loved one seriously injured due to another’s negligence? Here is what you should know about an injury. Contact our attorneys now.

1) What To Do After an Accident

The first thing you should do is call 911 if the injury is serious

The first thing you should do is call 911 if the injury is serious Next, you will want to seek medical treatment at either a hospital or an urgent care facility

Third, you will want to contact a lawyer and see what your legal rights are

2) Personal Injury Case Timeline

These cases are unpredictable when it comes to figuring out how much time it will take to go through the case

The range I usually give clients is 6 months to 3 years

3) Injury Case go to Trial

From my 30+ years of experience handling personal injury cases, I can say that most cases don’t go to trial.

A majority of cases are settled before the trial starts.

We have a reputation with the insurance companies of being strong litigators who won’t settle for less than what our clients deserve.

Have you or a loved one been severely injured due to another’s negligence? Do you have questions about what you should know about an injury? If so, contact experienced Rochester Personal Injury Attorneys for a legal consultation and case evaluation to get started on your claim.

Read Our Free Injury Guide

Like us on Facebook