Why Are Senior Care Nurses Being Sued For Malpractice?

Malpractice claims against nurses working in assisted living communities and other long-term care settings have increased.
Failures reported against nurses working in senior living and care are:
- Medication administration errors.
- Inadequate monitoring.
- Poor communication with residents, families, or other healthcare providers after a change in a resident’s condition, leading to injury or misunderstanding or errors in treatment.
- Inadequate resident assessment, including failing to properly assess an older adult’s condition, which led to delayed or incorrect treatment.
- Residents’ rights to a safe environment leading to a fall and injury.
The claims involved RNs, LPNs, LVNs, nursing students and healthcare businesses (such as home healthcare agencies, staffing agencies and medispas).
