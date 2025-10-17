Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Blog, Personal Injury, Personal Injury and Accidents

Why Are Senior Care Nurses Being Sued For Malpractice?

Malpractice claimsWhy Are Senior Care Nurses Being Sued For Malpractice against nurses working in assisted living communities and other long-term care settings have increased.

Failures reported against nurses working in senior living and care are:

  • Medication administration errors.
  • Inadequate monitoring.
  • Poor communication with residents, families, or other healthcare providers after a change in a resident’s condition, leading to injury or misunderstanding or errors in treatment.
  • Inadequate resident assessment, including failing to properly assess an older adult’s condition, which led to delayed or incorrect treatment.
  • Residents’ rights to a safe environment leading to a fall and injury.

The claims involved RNs, LPNs, LVNs, nursing students and healthcare businesses (such as home healthcare agencies, staffing agencies and medispas).

