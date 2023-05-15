$14 Million Verdict for Injured Bicyclist

More than $14 million was awarded to a bicyclist struck by a driver for a Las Vegas gentleman’s club. Plaintiff, Thunder Roybal, sued Louis Bellomo and SHAC LLC, which operates the Sapphire Gentleman’s Club, following an accident that resulted in four major surgeries to treat severe crush injuries to his shoulder, neck and chest. The Nevada state court jury found that Roybal was not negligent in any way, despite the defense frequently mentioning his opiate use in an attempt to tarnish his credibility. The jury rejected the defense’s argument that the bicycle accident was due to Roybal’s negligence and that not all the surgeries were proximately caused by the accident. The jury also rejected the defense team’s suggestion that he staged the accident.

The jury awarded damages for:

Medical expenses. $2.13 million. Medical expenses generally include emergency room care, surgeries, and hospitalizations before and after surgery, doctor visits, medications, assistive devices. Medical expenses also include visits with physical therapists, occupational therapists, and many other types of therapists. Medical expenses include all those already incurred and all those reasonably needed for medical care for the rest of your life.

Pain and suffering through the date of the jury trial. $3 million. This includes the victim’s daily aches and pains, itches, frustrations, worries, inability to sleep, difficulty eating, inability to enjoy his family, emotional trauma, and other physical pains and suffering.

Future pain and suffering. $9 million. Some victims, like the bicycle rider in this case, may live with the pain and trauma of their injuries for the rest of their lives.

