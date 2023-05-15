Understanding Aggravated DWI Charges in Rochester

Driving while intoxicated (DWI) is a serious offense in Rochester, New York. However, if a person is arrested for driving while intoxicated and their blood alcohol content (BAC) is significantly higher than the legal limit, they could be charged with aggravated DWI. In this blog post, we will explore what aggravated DWI is, the potential consequences of an aggravated DWI charge, and how an experienced DWI attorney can help.

What is Aggravated DWI?

Aggravated DWI is a more severe form of DWI. According to New York State law, an individual can be charged with aggravated DWI if they operate a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.18% or higher. This threshold is twice the legal limit for DWI, which is 0.08%.

Aggravated DWI charges can also be filed if an individual is driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle. This is considered a Class E felony in New York State, and a conviction can result in severe consequences.

Potential Consequences of an Aggravated DWI Charge

If convicted of aggravated DWI in Rochester, an individual could face severe penalties, including fines, license suspension or revocation, and even jail time. A first-time offender could face up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $2,500, and a minimum of six months of license suspension. Additionally, a conviction for aggravated DWI can result in higher insurance premiums, difficulty obtaining employment or housing, and other long-term consequences.

Repeat offenders or those charged with a felony aggravated DWI may face even harsher consequences. A second or third DWI conviction within ten years can result in felony charges, and a conviction could result in several years of jail time, high fines, and a permanent revocation of their driver’s license.

How an Experienced DWI Attorney Can Help

If you have been charged with aggravated DWI in Rochester, it is critical to hire an experienced DWI attorney as soon as possible. An attorney can help you understand your rights and work to mitigate the potential consequences of your charges.

A skilled DWI attorney can also help identify any flaws in the prosecution’s case, challenge the accuracy of BAC tests, and negotiate with the prosecutor to reduce or dismiss the charges. Additionally, an attorney can help you explore alternative sentencing options, such as treatment programs or community service, that may help reduce the severity of the penalties you face.

It is also important to note that the consequences of an aggravated DWI charge extend beyond the legal system. A conviction can impact your personal and professional life for years to come. It can make it difficult to find employment, obtain housing, or even affect child custody arrangements. For this reason, it is crucial to seek the assistance of a skilled DWI attorney who can protect your rights and advocate for your best interests.

When searching for a DWI attorney in Rochester, look for a lawyer with experience handling aggravated DWI cases. They should be familiar with New York State’s DWI laws and have a track record of success in similar cases. It is also essential to choose an attorney who is responsive and communicative, keeping you informed every step of the way.

Aggravated DWI charges are serious and can have life-changing consequences. If you have been arrested for aggravated DWI in Rochester, it is essential to act quickly and seek legal representation. An experienced DWI attorney can help you navigate the legal system, protect your rights, and work towards the best possible outcome for your case.

