18% of NY Nursing Home Residents Receive Dangerous Antipsychotic Drugs

Inappropriate antipsychotic (“AP”) drugging is a pervasive problem in New York nursing homes. The Long Term Care Community Coalition’s new antipsychotic drugging data on New York nursing homes (Q2 2021) show that AP drugs are being administered to 18.4% of New York nursing homes residents, 84.8% of whom receive them daily.

These highly potent drugs are often used to sedate residents, even though they are not clinically indicated for treatment of behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia. Residents who receive AP drugs often suffer socially and emotionally while facing increased risk of stroke, heart attack, diabetes, Parkinsonism, and falls.

The dataset (download here) includes important information on antipsychotic drugging rates for New York nursing homes with information on ownership type, federal rating, and staffing levels for most New York nursing homes. Data can be sorted and filtered to assess nursing homes with different characteristics. (i.e., non-profit nursing homes in Putnam County). This information will enable the public to better identify and assess relevant quality and safety issues for the nursing homes in their communities.

AP drugging rates are higher in NY for-profit nursing homes (19.9%) than non-profit (15.3%) and government (16.2%) NY nursing homes. AP drugging rates are higher in 1-star NY nursing homes (24.8%) compared to 5-star NY nursing homes (13.4%).

New York nursing homes are rarely cited for inappropriate drugging, averaging just four inappropriate drugging (AP) citations per year for every 1,000 residents reported to be receiving APs, ranking 43rd among US states.

