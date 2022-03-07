Are you a landlord? Here is a short video discussing what you should know about smoke detectors. Then, contact our Rochester attorneys today.







Now that smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are widely required, they represent a huge potential liability for landlords; therefore, it is important to maintain accurate records of smoke detectors and their maintenance.

One effective tool for documenting tenants’ acknowledgement that smoke detectors are working is the move-in/move-out checklist.

Tenants sometimes remove batteries from smoke detectors to avoid the nuisance of replacing them – or because they need the batteries for something else.

Insurance companies often require landlords to install hard-wired smoke detectors – or to conduct periodic inspections as often as monthly.

Although hard-wired smoke detectors are a good option, landlords must monitor and maintain smoke detectors or risk considerable liability.

