2026 Medicaid, Medicare, Estate Tax, And Va Aide & Attendance Numbers

How much are the 2026 Medicare benefit deductibles and co-insurance amounts?

Hospital deductible $1,736. Co-insurance (days 61-90) $434/day. Skilled nursing facility co-insurance (days 21-100) $217/day.

How much are the 2026 Institutional/Nursing Home (“INH”) and Community/Home Care (“CHR”) Medicaid resource and income allowances?

INH & CHR resource allowance $33,038 (Single) and $44,796 (Couple). INH income allowance $50. CHR income allowance $1,836 (Single) and $2,489(Couple). INH community spouse resource allowance $74,820 to $162,660. INH community spouse income allowance $4,066.50.

How much are the 2026 NY Medicaid Regional Rates for calculating gift penalties?

The dollar value of transfers or gifts made during the past five years, divided by the average monthly cost of nursing home care, is used to calculate the number of months of ineligibility for Medicaid institutional services. The regional rates for the average monthly costs of nursing home care are: Buffalo/WNY (Erie, Niagara, Genesee, etc.)$13,765; Rochester (Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, etc.) $15,675; Long Island (Nassau and Suffolk) $15,193; NYC $15,282; Syracuse/Central (Broome, Cayuga, Oswego, etc.) $14,146; Albany/Northeastern (Rensselaer, Saratoga, etc.) $14,783; and Northern Metropolitan (Westchester, Dutchess, Orange, Rockland, etc.) $15,024. For example, a WNY nursing home resident’s gifts of $137,650 divided by the regional rate of $13,765 would result in a ten-month penalty. Therefore, the resident would have to private pay the nursing home for at least ten months.

How much is the 2026 home equity limit for Medicaid coverage of nursing home and community-based long term care?

The home equity limit is $1,130,000.

How much are the 2026 Estate and Gift Tax exemptions?

US Estate Tax Exemption $15,000,000. New York State Estate Tax Exemption $7,350,000. US annual gift tax exclusion $19,000 per year/per beneficiary.

How much are the 2026 VA Aid and Attendance Pension Monthly Benefits?

Veteran with no spouse or dependent child $2,424. Veteran with a spouse or a dependent child $2,874. Surviving spouse with no dependent child $1,558. Net worth must be no more than $163,699 to qualify.

