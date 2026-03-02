Late-Season Snowstorms and Car Accidents: Why March Is Still One of Rochester’s Riskiest Months

March in Rochester, NY, may signal the end of winter, but it’s still a time for treacherous road conditions. While the city prepares for warmer weather, unpredictable snowstorms pose risks to drivers. Late-season snow and ice contribute to some of the year’s most dangerous driving conditions, making March one of the riskiest months for car accidents in Rochester. Understanding the weather’s impact and taking safety precautions are essential for navigating these conditions. Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC is here to help those who are impacted by these dangerous driving conditions, offering expert legal assistance.

Rochester’s March Weather: The Calm Before the Storm

As spring approaches, Rochester’s weather can feel like a tease—temperatures rise, and people begin to shed their winter coats. But even with these warmer days, the city remains vulnerable to sudden and severe late-season snowstorms. This period is often characterized by an unpredictable mix of rain, snow, and fluctuating temperatures, which creates dangerous driving situations that are difficult to anticipate.

In the months leading up to March, drivers have adjusted their habits for the typically cold and snowy conditions of the winter. However, when the temperatures begin to warm, many forget that snowstorms are still possible. This lapse in vigilance can contribute to accidents when unexpected snow, ice, and freezing rain create slippery roadways. For example, a sudden storm can rapidly reduce visibility and turn once-dry roads into sheets of ice, especially at night or early in the morning when temperatures are colder.

The Risks of March Snowstorms on the Road

March snowstorms bring unique challenges. Unlike the deep, constant snowfalls that Rochester sees in January and February, late-season storms are often lighter but more dangerous because of how quickly they hit. The roads, still damp from earlier thawing, quickly freeze over with a thin layer of black ice. This layer is nearly invisible to drivers, making it easy to slip into dangerous conditions without even realizing it.

Additionally, these storms tend to have less predictable patterns. The snow might start as a light flurry, but a quick accumulation combined with strong winds can create whiteout conditions. This combination of snow accumulation, freezing rain, and rapidly changing road conditions make March an especially risky month for drivers. Even if snowplows are deployed, they can’t always keep up with the quickly accumulating snow, leaving roads untreated and slick.

Factors That Make March One of the Riskiest Months for Accidents

There are several reasons why March proves to be a high-risk month for car accidents, even when drivers may think they’re out of the danger zone:

Fluctuating Temperatures – In March, temperatures frequently hover around the freezing point, meaning that road conditions can go from clear to icy in a matter of hours. Rainwater from earlier storms can freeze over, creating hazardous road conditions, especially on bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas that receive less sun exposure. Unprepared Drivers – After months of bracing for winter, many drivers begin to relax their caution by March. Vehicles may not be properly equipped for the conditions. Snow tires may be swapped out too early, or windshield wipers may be in poor condition. Many drivers also begin to drive faster, underestimating the potential danger of slick roads. Without proper precautions, these factors can lead to accidents. Deceptive Conditions – Snow in March is often wet and heavy, which causes it to melt quickly during the day but refreeze overnight. This freeze-thaw cycle can lead to areas of black ice that are difficult to detect, posing significant danger to vehicles, especially those traveling at high speeds or those that are heavier and harder to stop quickly. Increased Traffic – With the arrival of spring, the roads become busier. Schools are on spring break, and many people begin to travel for vacations or other reasons. More cars on the road, combined with the unpredictable nature of March weather, leads to an increased chance of accidents. Erratic Storms – Unlike winter snowstorms, which are typically more predictable, March storms can come unexpectedly. This can catch drivers off-guard, leaving them unprepared for hazardous road conditions.

How Late-Season Snowstorms Affect Road Safety

Late-season snowstorms have a unique set of challenges that make them particularly dangerous. Snowplows, while often deployed, can’t always keep up with the pace of snow accumulation in March. The moisture in the snow can also create slush, which can freeze quickly as temperatures drop. Black ice forms, especially in spots that drivers wouldn’t typically expect—such as intersections and ramps. This is particularly problematic for drivers unfamiliar with the risks of late-season snowstorms.

Moreover, many drivers are in a state of “spring fever” during this time, anxious to get out and take advantage of the nicer days. As a result, they may not be driving with the usual caution associated with the winter months. The lower expectations of dangerous road conditions combined with slippery roads create the perfect storm for accidents to occur.

The Role of Black Ice and Reduced Visibility

The dangerous combination of black ice and low visibility in March makes the roads treacherous. Black ice is difficult to spot, even for experienced drivers. It often forms in areas like bridges and ramps, which freeze more quickly than other parts of the road. When visibility is reduced due to falling snow or sleet, it can be almost impossible for drivers to notice these hidden dangers.

Accidents caused by black ice often involve a vehicle suddenly sliding out of control, resulting in a collision. This can happen when a driver accelerates too quickly or takes a turn without recognizing that the road is icy. Similarly, poor visibility means drivers may not notice a hazard until it’s too late, contributing to a greater risk of collisions.

What You Can Do to Stay Safe in March

While you can’t control the weather, there are steps you can take to protect yourself on the road:

Check Your Vehicle: Before heading out, ensure your car is prepared for winter conditions. Check tire pressure, tire tread, and replace windshield wipers if needed. Consider keeping an emergency kit in your car, complete with warm blankets, water, and a first aid kit.

Slow Down: During March snowstorms, it’s important to adjust your driving speed. The road may be slick, and stopping distances are longer. If you must travel, slow down and give yourself more time to react.

Increase Following Distance: Allow more space between your car and others. Tailgating can easily lead to accidents on icy or snowy roads.

Be Aware of Changing Conditions: Watch for signs of icy patches, such as wet spots on the road, especially during the evening and early morning hours when temperatures drop.

Avoid Unnecessary Travel: If conditions are dangerous, consider postponing travel until the storm has passed or the roads have been cleared.

What to Do If You’re Involved in a March Car Accident

Even with precautions, accidents can still happen. If you find yourself involved in a car accident during a late-season snowstorm, follow these steps:

Ensure Safety – First, move to a safe location if possible. Check yourself and passengers for injuries. Call for Help – Contact the police immediately to report the accident and request emergency services if necessary. Document the Incident – Take pictures of the scene, including road conditions, damage to vehicles, and any visible injuries. Exchange Information – Get contact details from the other driver(s), including insurance information. Contact an Attorney – For assistance with filing a claim or seeking compensation, reach out to an experienced attorney. Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC can guide you through the legal process to ensure your rights are protected.

If you have been injured in an accident or if your vehicle has been damaged by a late-season snowstorm in Rochester, reach out to Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC for a free consultation. Our experienced attorneys are ready to help you navigate your case with the compassion and expertise you deserve.

