$225k Knee Injury Settlement for NY Truck Accident

The 25-year-old plaintiff, while driving near the intersection of Steinway Street and 25th Avenue in Astoria, New York was struck head-on by a sanitation truck. He alleged that the sanitation truck driver negligently crossed the center line to pass a parked vehicle . The plaintiff suffered left meniscus tears, a right knee sprain, and right shoulder trauma. He also developed left knee synovitis, right knee chondromalacia and tendinosis, and right shoulder trauma. The following year, he underwent knee arthroscopy and continued to experience recurring pain and limitations. The case settled before trial for $225,000.

If you or a family member are a victim of a car, truck, bus or motorcycle accident, contact Rochester Truck Accident Attorney Robert Friedman seven days a week for a free case evaluation at (585) 484-7432 and to learn the ADVANTAGES of HIRING A NEW YORK car accident attorney who is an experienced prosecutor. New York accident Attorney Robert Friedman has the unique experience of having successfully prosecuted over 33,000 dangerous and distracted drivers for 36 years as a New York Vehicle & Traffic Prosecutor. As a prosecutor, he saw many personal injury car accident cases and distracted driver cases. Using his extensive knowledge of the NY Vehicle & Traffic Law and NY Transportation Law, he prosecuted dangerous truck drivers, dangerous bus drivers, dangerous motorcycle drivers and dangerous automobile drivers.