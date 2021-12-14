The Advantages of Hiring A Car Accident Attorney Who Is An Experienced Prosecutor

Buffalo Car Accident Attorney Robert Friedman has the unique experience of having successfully prosecuted over 33,000 dangerous and distracted drivers for 36 years as a Vehicle & Traffic Prosecutor. He was named 2003 WNY Prosecutor of the Year. Prosecutor Friedman stopped a legal challenge to the constitutionality of the New York seatbelt law.

As a prosecutor, he saw many personal injury car accident cases and distracted driver cases . Using his extensive knowledge of the NY Vehicle & Traffic Law and federal truck regulations, he prosecuted dangerous truck drivers , dangerous bus drivers , dangerous motorcycle drivers and dangerous automobile drivers . These dangerous drivers endangered the lives of their passengers , pedestrians , b icyclists, and other drivers.

As a prosecutor, Mr. Friedman learned how people are victimized by dangerous and distracted drivers. In learning how people were victimized, he learned how to best speak to people and the police. He learned that there’s a lot more to the story than what’s covered in the police report or in a traffic incident report. He learned to investigate and to look deeper.

To help keep our roads safe, Mr. Friedman, as a prosecutor, learned how to work with the various police agencies, including the New York State Police, the Erie County Sheriff’s Department, and the Akron Police Department.

If you are a victim of a car, truck, bus or motorcycle accident, Buffalo Car Accident Attorney Robert Friedman is available seven days a week for a free consultation at (585) 484-7432.