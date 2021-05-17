Are you going through the divorce process and need help? Check out these 3 commonly asked divorce questions, then call our attorneys today.
1) What are the Steps in the Divorce Process?
- The client’s first step toward divorce is learning about his or her legal rights.
- The second step is making a decision as to whether or not to proceed with the divorce.
- If the decision is to proceed, the next step is to sign and file certain required documents, including a payment agreement between the client and the attorney with respect to legal fees and a statement of client rights.
- After that, the divorce action actually starts a summons filed in the county clerk’s office.
2) What is the Most Important Issues in Your Case?
- n an initial divorce consultation, the two most important issues are children and money.
- The client wants to know who’s going to have custody of the children, where they will live, how they will be supported, and who will pay for their health insurance.
- Other important issues – such as the house, vehicles and retirement accounts – involve property and money.
- Debts, including credit card debt, are also included among property issues.
3) What are the Differences Between a Contested and an Uncontested Divorce?
- Most clients say theirs will be amicable and uncontested – but the terms are considerably different.
- Your divorce is uncontested when you serve your spouse and he or she just lets the divorce go ahead. They don’t hire a lawyer, submit an answer, or come to court.
- In a contested divorce, your spouse hires a lawyer who submits an answer. Then, both sides – represented by lawyers – negotiate the important issues, including the children, money, and property.
- The essential difference is that in a truly uncontested divorce, the served party does nothing, while in a contested divorce, the other party responds and participates in negotiations.
