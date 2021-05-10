Do you have questions about disinheriting a spouse in Rochester? Watch this video, then give our Rochester Estate Planning Attorneys a call today.

You will not be able to disinherit your spouse unless there is a signed prenuptial or anti-nuptial agreement.

The only other reason you can disinherit your spouse is if he or she abandons you for a year

