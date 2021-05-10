Estate Planning, Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Blog, Rochester NY Elder and Estate Law

Disinheriting a Spouse

Posted on by Friedman & Ranzenhofer

  • You will not be able to disinherit your spouse unless there is a signed prenuptial or anti-nuptial agreement.
  • The only other reason you can disinherit your spouse is if he or she abandons you for a year

