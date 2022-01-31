Do you have questions about child support? Read these 7 child support tips for you, then contact our Rochester attorneys to get started today.

If the child is working part time or going to college, the child support obligation continues until that child reaches 21.

In cases of emancipation, child support obligations end before the child reaches age 21.

The other party will be served with the petition and the application for child support will be heard by a judge who will enter an order setting forth the terms and amount of child support.

The petition is filed in the county where the child lives.

When a boyfriend, girlfriend, or former spouse has moved to another state – and the custodial parent wants to receive child support – the parent who desires child support must file an application or petition in family court.

Payment for extracurricular activities is not automatic, but must be agreed upon between the parents.

One party is obliged to pay child support to the other, and it may include insurance coverage, medical expenses, and daycare.

Children’s activities – music, dance, sports, or any other interest – are extras.

When a spouse, former spouse, boyfriend or girlfriend – stops paying ordered child support, the onus falls on the person who should be receiving it to file a petition in the Supreme Court or family court to enforce that child support obligation.

Once application is made, the court will look into the specific circumstances.

The support recipient will then ask that future support be paid through child support collection.