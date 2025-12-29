Are NYC Tenants Required to Pay Broker Fees?

The FARE Act, formerly called the Fairness in Apartment Rental Expenses Act, went into effect in June 11, 2025, to enforce transparency and fairness throughout the NYC housing market. The FARE Act prohibits landlord-representing brokers from charging fees to tenants. Whoever enlists the brokers must pay their commission, which is typically the landlord. This was a change from the previous system, where tenants were often responsible for paying a broker’s fee.

The FARE Act also enforces fee transparency, requiring landlords and their brokers to disclose and advertise all fees up front when promoting a listing. This prevents tenants from being blindsided by unexpected fees throughout the rental process.

The NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection enforces this law and conducts education and outreach. Any person who violates this bill would be subject to a civil penalty or civil action. fees. When you file a complaint, please provide as much evidence as possible (e.g., text messages, screenshots, receipts, contact information) and include the name and contact information of the broker if available.

Educational Brochure: Renter Rights Regarding Broker Fees.

For questions about leases call or text experienced NY landlord attorneys Robert Friedman and Justin Friedman at (585) 484-7432.