New York Landlord 2026 Legal Compliance Update

Landlord attorneys Justin R. Friedman and Robert Friedman are presenting a live webinar for the American Apartment Owners Association covering major new New York landlord compliance updates that affect evictions, rent increases, broker fees, lease renewals, and court procedures statewide. These changes include new notice and disclosure requirements, heightened enforcement of housing safety laws, and evolving eviction rules that directly impact how landlords operate.

Join us to learn how these recent legal developments affect your leases, notices, rent practices, and eviction filings—so you can stay compliant and avoid costly mistakes.

You will learn:

Major new New York landlord compliance laws affecting evictions, rent increases, broker fees, and lease renewals

How recent court decisions and enforcement actions impact Section 8, lead paint liability, and housing safety compliance

What landlords must change in their leases, notices, and eviction filings to avoid fines, dismissed cases, or penalties

Where the Good Cause Eviction Law applies, who is exempt, and what qualifies as “good cause”

How new court procedures and eviction timelines—including Erie County’s Hub Court—affect how and when evictions proceed

Download PowerPoint