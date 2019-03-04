Arrested After a Concert

During the summer months in Western New York, Darien Lake is an attraction to some of the most popular musical acts in the country. However, there are also many people who find themselves arrested after a concert at Darien Lake because of DWI charges. At Friedman and Razenhofer, we have defended hundreds of clients who have gotten in trouble following events at the theme park.

DWI arrests are frightening and embarrassing for drivers, and they’re often left with a series of questions – and a lot of misinformation from the police. Don’t make the mistake of thinking that your case is done based on a Breathalyzer test or a failed Field Sobriety Test. Once you’re charged with DWI, there’s no advantage for you in making the prosecutor’s job easy. You can beat a DWI charge in New York, and we help our clients get the best outcomes possible.

Just because you have been arrested for a DWI does not mean you are automatically convicted. We can call police evidence into question. Since there tends to be a huge number of arrests following Darien Lake concerts, a lot can go wrong with things like police documentation, and clarity of evidence. We have been participating in DWI cases for many years, and we know how to attack the prosecution’s case.

Your DWI arrest doesn’t mean you’re guilty of anything, and the attorneys at Friedman & Ranzenhofer can help you clear your name and move on after a DWI arrest on the way home from Darien Lake. You can visit any one of our seven Western New York Offices in Akron, Batavia, Buffalo, West Seneca, the Clarence – Williamsville area, Niagara Falls and Rochester with an appointment, or call for a free consultation with one of our experienced Darien Lake DWI lawyers.

