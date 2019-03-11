Defending Against Larceny

If you have been charged with any type of theft crime, you will need an experienced Rochester theft lawyer to aid you in defending against larceny. At Friedman & Razenhofer, our attorneys have been fighting battles in Rochester courts for five decades and have more than 20 years of experience as prosecutors. This means that we know the players in the Rochester court system, and we know how the prosecution will build its case, what elements need to be proven, and how best to craft a defense that rebuts the charges against you and makes sense to a jury. Here is what you need to know.

Defending Against Larceny | Theft & Larceny Charges We Can Assist With

Article 155.05 – Larceny

Article 155.25 – Petit Larceny – A Misdemeanor Penalty for Petit Larceny

– A Misdemeanor Article 155.30 – Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree – E Felony Penalty for Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree

– E Felony Article 155.35 – Grand Larceny in the Third Degree – D Felony Penalty for Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree

– D Felony Article 155.40 – Grand Larceny in the Second Degree – C Felony Penalty for Grand Larceny in the 2nd Degree

– C Felony Article 155.42 – Grand Larceny in the First Degree – B Felony

– B Felony Article 155.43 – Aggravated Grand Larceny of an Automated Teller Machine – C Felony

You don’t have to go through this alone. Call an experienced Rochester theft lawyer at Friedman & Ranzenhofer today for a free confidential consultation. Let our experience work for you.

Defending Against Larceny | Hire an Experienced Attorney

Charges like shoplifting, possessing stolen property, embezzlement, identity theft and fraud are taken very seriously by New York state. If you’ve been charged with any of the above, you need to consult with an experienced Rochester theft lawyer immediately. These charges are also taken very seriously by employers; you can lose your job just by being accused of one of these crimes. For immigrants, theft charges can be very destructive because they need to keep their job in order to gain access to permanent residency or citizenship.

The dedicated theft attorneys at Friedman & Ranzenhofer have handled countless theft and larceny cases. We have put an extensive amount of time into defending those charged with a theft crime in New York. We put in extensive time on these types of cases because a lot can be on the line for theft charges, including your job, and your freedom.

Follow us on Facebook