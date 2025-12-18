Attorney Job Opening: Family Law Associate, Senior Associate, Partner, Or A Team Of Lawyers

Build a practice you will be proud of, with the flexibility and backing to succeed.

Are you an attorney passionate about Family Law and ready to take the next step in your career? Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC, is seeking one or more motivated attorneys. including an associate, senior associate, partner, or a team of lawyers to assume responsibility for and succeed a senior partner’s Family Law practice. Work alongside respected mentors, contribute to meaningful cases, and build a thriving practice with real partnership opportunities.

Why Join Us?

Mentorship that Matters : Learn from experienced attorneys who are leaders in their field and invested in your growth.

: Learn from experienced attorneys who are leaders in their field and invested in your growth. Support to Build Your Practice : Benefit from the resources, reputation, and referrals of an established firm while developing your own legal voice and client base.

: Benefit from the resources, reputation, and referrals of an established firm while developing your own legal voice and client base. Flexible & Independent : Some work can be done remotely. We value professionals who thrive with autonomy.

: Some work can be done remotely. We value professionals who thrive with autonomy. Real Partnership Track: Clear expectations and real opportunities for advancement and equity in the firm.

What You will Do:

As part of our team, you will manage your own caseload and also collaborate on complex matters. We support your development to take on more responsibility as you grow. Your work will include handling matters in Supreme and Family Courts, including:

Divorce proceedings

Custody, child support, and family offense matters

Abuse, neglect, and juvenile delinquency

Post-matrimonial cases, prenuptial/postnuptial agreements, and QDROs

Mediation evaluations and negotiations

Meeting with prospective clients and conducting initial consultations

Advising clients and preparing legal strategies

Drafting pleadings, motions, and legal memoranda

Representing clients in court across Western New York.

Coordinating with clients, paralegals, and the legal team to ensure high-quality service

What You Bring:

Admission to the New York State Bar

At least one year of experience in Matrimonial and/or Family Law

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Strong work ethic, integrity, and professionalism

A self-starter mindset with the ability to manage deadlines and priorities independently

Compensation & Benefits:

Salary range: $100,000–$150,000, depending on experience and book of business

Performance-based bonuses

401(k) retirement plan

Health & dental insurance

Professional development opportunities and firm-paid CLEs

Flexible remote work arrangements

Mentorship and a path to partnership based on performance and business development.

This salary represents the firm’s good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of compensation for the position and does not include performance or merit-based bonuses, or other benefits, offered by the firm. Actual compensation will depend on a number of factors, including but not limited to the candidate’s years of experience, qualifications, and skill set.

About Us:

Founded in 1955, Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC (WNY-Lawyers.com) is a prestigious general practice law firm based in Akron, NY . With a rich history, we are dedicated to providing a broad range of legal services to clients throughout Western New York.

Apply today to take the next step in your legal career — with mentorship, autonomy, and long-term opportunity. Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

To Apply:

For confidential consideration, submit your application here.