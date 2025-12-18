NY DMV Point System 2026 Changes

Changes effective February 26, 2026 to the New York DMV point system affect:

how points are assessed,

penalties for violations, and

rules for suspensions and license restoration.

NY high-risk drivers will be penalized more quickly with these new rules:

License Suspension Threshold: A license may be suspended if a driver accumulates 10 points within a 24-month period. The current rule is 11 points in 18 months.

Longer “Look-Back” Period: The DMV will review a driver’s record over a longer, 24-month period to determine “persistent violators”.

Higher Point Penalties: Many common traffic violations will have increased point values. Some offenses that previously had no points will now carry them.

Driver Responsibility Assessment (DRA): Accumulating six or more points within 18 months will still result in a mandatory DRA fee, payable over three years. Violations from up to two years ago can now contribute to license suspension or Driver Responsibility Assessment (DRA) penalties which remain at $100 per year for the first 6 points and $25 per year for each additional point, payable annually. A DWI conviction results in a $750 DRAF. Repeat offenders may face a combined total of $1,425in penalties if both the DRA for points and the DWI-related DRAF are assessed.

2026 Increases in DMV Traffic Violation Points:

Violation New Points Old Points Speeding 4 3 Speeding in a construction zone (any speed over the limit) 8 Varies Using a cell phone while driving 6 5 Passing or overtaking a stopped school bus 8 5 Reckless driving 8 5 Failure to yield to a pedestrian 5 3 Following too closely 5 4 DWI/DWAI/DWAI-Drugs 8-11 0

Violations that now have points include:

Equipment problems (broken taillights) 1 point

Illegal U-turns: 2 points

Obstructing traffic: 2 points

Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 3 points.

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation (AUO): 11 points.

Facilitating Aggravated Unlicensed Operation: 5 points.

Speed Contests or Races: 5 points.

Changes to Administrative Action

Drivers with accumulated points face a stricter administrative process.

Earlier Warning Letters: Drivers who accumulate 4–6 points in a 24‑month period will receive an early warning letter. Mandatory Driver‑Improvement Clinic: Drivers with 7–10 points must complete a driver‑improvement clinic, a program separate from the voluntary defensive‑driving course. Drivers with 7 to 10 points must attend a Driver Improvement Clinic. Suspension Hearings: Drivers must attend a formal hearing if they accumulate 11 or more points within 24 months or meet other thresholds; at the hearing, the DMV will determine whether to suspend the license. Drivers may also face a formal hearing if they are charged with three or more violations in a short period, even if they have not reached the point threshold.

Drivers can check their official record via the NY DMV MyDMV portal and may be able to reduce their points by completing a Point and Insurance Reduction Program (PIRP) course.

