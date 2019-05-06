Boat Accident Injury Claims

If you have been injured while on a boat in the Rochester area, you may be eligible to receive compensation for your injuries. Here is what you should know about boat accident injury claims, and how an experienced Rochester boat accident attorney can help you recover any damages you have suffered.

If you know the Rochester area well enough, you know that there are a variety of lakes that harbor many boats and jet skis during the summer time. As a result, accidents inevitably happen; boats crash into other boats or jet skis. These accidents are usually a result of careless and reckless operation and in some instances, criminal behavior such as drinking and boating. If you’ve been involved in a boating accident, contact our experienced Rochester boat accident attorneys for a free confidential consultation. You may be entitled to recover damages for the injuries you’ve sustained.

New York State says it is illegal to operate a boat carelessly, and as a result, if you happen to be injured because of a reckless driver, you can then sue them because of their irresponsible behavior. For instance, if a boat operator is operating their boat at high speeds in a restricted area and causes a collision with another boat that results in injuries, the injured party may be entitled to a monetary award. Civil and criminal liability can also enter the picture in a boating accident if the other boat operator is intoxicated. Another reason for boating accidents in the Rochester area is due to product defects on boats and jet skis.

Whether you were injured due to careless boating or a boating product defect, contact the experienced boating accident lawyers at Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC. We will discuss the details of your case and what the next steps you should take next in handling your boat accident injury claim. Don’t settle for less, let our experience work for you.

