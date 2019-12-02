Brain Injury Claims

Because of movies like Concussion and news reports about the dangers of even high school sports, brain injury claims are getting some much-needed attention. The brain is the most complicated organ in the body, the most intensely studied, and the one that still holds the most mysteries. Aside from causing pain, head injuries that damage the brain can affect everything, every part of a person’s life and even sense of identity, impacting things like memory, attention, attitude, cognition, learning, speech and language ability, mental stamina, bodily functions, and the senses.

There are many types of brain damage, but the two largest categories are Acquired Brain Injury (for things not caused by trauma, such as strokes, tumors, toxins, degenerative diseases, birth defects, and oxygen deprivation), and Traumatic Brain Injury (concussion, contusion, diffuse axonal damage, and penetration). The different types of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) fall into a further two categories: focal brain damage, caused by an impact to one area, and diffuse brain damage, caused by the brain moving back and forth inside the skull.

Many brain injuries result from auto, industrial, and construction site accidents, but sports, child abuse, and serious falls could also cause TBI. Because of the enormous range of damage areas, severity, treatment, expenses, and long-term impact, TBI cases call for an attorney with the requisite experience.

