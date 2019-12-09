Choosing a Drug Crime Lawyer

If you are in the process of choosing a drug crime lawyer for your criminal defense case, you need an attorney with dedication and experience. Hard work pays off, and the combined 50+ years of experience at Friedman & Razenhofer has resulted in successfully defending the freedom of many Rochester residents. Contact our law firm today.

We know what matters in any criminal case is evidence, and because we’ve built these cases as prosecutors, we know how to attack the evidence that the prosecution will bring. We start at the beginning and we work forward from there. For instance:

Did police follow correct procedures during the arrest and interrogation, including reading you your Miranda warnings?

How were drugs discovered? Were you searched during a traffic stop? Was the stop legal? Was the search legal? Were there other people present, and who witnessed these events?

What testing methods were employed? Is all equipment properly calibrated and maintained? Are personnel at testing facilities properly certified and trained?

That’s just the start. We examine the evidence, interview witnesses, and build the case you need to fight back.

At Friedman & Ranzenhofer, our Rochester drug crime lawyers know that drug cases, especially when young people are involved, often require more than just a strong legal defense. We have families too, and when a family member is struggling, we want to help. If you or your loved one can benefit from substance abuse treatment or other forms of counseling, we can help you find programs that meet your needs. In many cases, participation in voluntary treatment can also help the court view your case more favorably.

For many of our clients, fighting these charges in court is simply the right thing to do. For others, working with the court to develop alternative approaches that help our client remain in the community, on the job, and with their family is the best option. We are your defense consultants, and we work to achieve the outcome that fits your needs, whether that means a courtroom fight or a negotiated resolution. You can trust our attorneys to put your needs first.

