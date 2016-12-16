Can I Move to Another State with My Children After Divorce?

Clients often come to see me and ask if they can relocate to another state with the children. I tell them that, in cases where the other parent has regular contact with the child, you need one of two things in order to be permitted to relocate with your child. First, the parent with whom the child is not living must sign an agreement acquiescing to the move or, if they refuse to give their consent, you must make an application to the court for permission to relocate. In that event, the court consider all the facts and circumstances of the case and then determine whether or not it’s appropriate for you to relocate. You just can’t pick up and go. You must obtain permission and consent from the other parent, or you the court must say that it is okay.

