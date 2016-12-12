What is a Rented Property Rider?

I am often asked whether or not real estate investors should use a rented property rider as part of the contract. This is a very essential document in which there is disclosure as far as the leases, security deposits, and terms of the lease. Also, one very important provision is the right of the buyer to cancel the contract if the leases after inspection are not satisfactory to the buyer.

