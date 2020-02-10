Charged with Health Care Fraud

If you’ve been charged with health care fraud, odds are that there are a number of other related charges. You’re probably accused of bilking insurers or Medicare/Medicaid, or even practicing medicine without proper credentials. Our Rochester health care fraud lawyer has worked with countless clients in your situation, and we know how to get results and will work to shield you from outcomes that could devastate you financially or send you to prison for many years.

Charged with Health Care Fraud | Potential Consequences

Federal charges are as serious as they come, and you’ll be fighting a battle on a lot of fronts:

You can lose your job, or your business can be shut down

These are high visibility cases that the media takes a big interest in

Your reputation may be destroyed

The feds can freeze your assets

You may go to jail

If convicted, you’ll be forced to pay large sums in restitution and penalties

If you’ve been charged with health care or medicaid fraud, you need help, and you need it now. Our team of attorneys have the experience required to untangle the layers of complexity the government will try to bury you under. We can help you through what is likely going to be the most challenging experience of your life.

Our Attorneys Are Ready to Fight for You

We can never guarantee an outcome, but what we can guarantee is that we will build the strong defense you need in this trying time. Your life is about to change, and the best way to ensure that you have some say in how it changes is to have strong, smart representation who will go to bat for you every day. An experienced Rochester health care fraud lawyer at Friedman & Ranzenhofer can help you come out the other side of this ordeal. We have defended many clients in health care fraud cases.

When the Western New York Health Care Task Force comes after you, it means that the government wants you to surrender. Fight back! We can help. Contact an experienced Rochester health care fraud lawyer at Friedman & Ranzenhofer for a free confidential consultation.

Follow us on Google+