Penalties for Grand Larceny in New York

The penalties for grand larceny in New York State are not to be taken lightly. This is a very serious crime with very serious consequences. Depending on the degree of larceny, you could be facing up to 25 years in prison. It takes a strong, dedicated criminal defense attorney to protect your future and defend your freedom. At Friedman & Ranzenhofer, we have successfully defended hundreds of clients in the Rochester area who have been charged with larceny. Call our office today so we can do the same for you.

Classifications

There are four classifications of grand larceny penalties in New York State. They vary based on the value of the property that has been stolen. For example, property exceeding $1,000 in value is a Class E felony that can carry a penalty of up to four years in prison. Included with this is a fine that is typically double the value of the property stolen, or $5,000 if the value exceeds that number (if you are charged with stealing $2,000 worth of items, you will likely pay a $4,000 fine).

Penalties for grand larceny become steeper as the amount of property stolen increases. Property exceeding $3,000 is a Class D felony that carries up to seven years in prison; for $50,000 in stolen property, a Class C felony will result in a maximum jail sentence of $50,000; and in the rare cases of $1 million in stolen property, you could be looking at 25 years behind bars.

Contact an Experienced Rochester Larceny Attorney to Fight for You

All of these felonies carry a minimum sentence of at least one year in jail. With the right attorney, you could be looking at no prison time at all. At Friedman & Ranzenhofer, we pride ourselves on providing expert criminal defense to Rochester residents. Good people can sometimes make bad decisions. We want to help you put the past behind you. Contact our Rochester larceny attorneys to get the legal representation you deserve.

