Common Rochester Traffic Violations

If you have been charged with any of the following common Rochester traffic violations, please contact our office today to consult with our experienced traffic ticket attorneys. We can help you get the charges reduced or dropped altogether. Let our dedication work for you.

Common Rochester Traffic Violations | Distracted Driving

Distracted driving is anything that takes your attention away from the road. It could be talking, texting, using your phone, eating, drinking, operating the stereo in your car. Studies have shown that most people are making a habit of distracted driving by using their phones, by texting, playing games, surfing the internet.

Common Rochester Traffic Violations | Road Rage

Drivers that are using their cell phones for talking or texting are often viewed by other drivers as an annoyance and a traffic hazard, which may result in road rage. If you are the victim of road rage, you should remain calm, do not make any eye contact with the other driver, and call 911 if necessary.

Common Rochester Traffic Violations | Speeding

Our clients often ask us about the consequences of speeding tickets. It can result in higher insurance rates, loss of your license, and even loss of your job. The first thing is, is that we would plead not guilty on your behalf. We can obtain a waiver so you don’t have to appear in court, and we can appear in court for you. If you’ve already pled guilty to a speeding ticket, we can make a motion before the court – it’s known as a coram nobis motion – to have the case reopened so that we can negotiate a plea with the prosecutor.

If you or a loved one has received a traffic violation, or speeding ticket in WNY, contact the experienced Rochester traffic ticket lawyers at Friedman & Ranzenhofer to handle it. Let our experience work for you.

Follow us on Facebook