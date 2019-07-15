Receiving a Traffic Ticket

Just because you are receiving a traffic ticket does not mean that you will have to pay big time financial penalties. The experienced Rochester traffic ticket lawyers at Friedman & Ranzenhofer have helped hundreds of people from the Rochester community rightfully fight back against DMV penalties, suspensions, and revocations. Our attorneys can help you get your license back and restored.

If you think that getting speeding tickets over and over again is not going to have a huge impact on your life, you need to reconsider that type of thinking. If you are convicted of three misdemeanor traffic tickets in an 18-month span your license will be revoked for as long as 6 months!

Let the attorneys at Friedman and Ranzenhofer try your case. We will minimize the damages so if something happens later down the road you will not have a serious infraction on your prior record. We do not want the penalties to add up.

If your license has been suspended or revoked, you are required to physically turn it over to the court or the DMV for the duration of the penalty. Your suspension or revocation doesn’t actually begin until you surrender your license, so if you’re walking around with a suspended driver’s license in your wallet, you haven’t even started your suspension period!

If you or a loved one has received a traffic violation, or speeding ticket in WNY, contact the experienced Rochester traffic ticket lawyers at Friedman & Ranzenhofer to handle it. Let our experience work for you.

