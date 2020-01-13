Creating a Strong Criminal Defense Case

When it comes to creating a strong defense in a criminal defense case, you want a team of experienced attorneys that understand the entire process. At Friedman & Ranzenhofer, we have been practicing law for several decades, and have even spent many years as prosecutors. Our Rochester assault lawyers know how an assault case is engineered, what evidence the prosecution is likely to rely on, how having witness testimony can help and hurt you, and provide you the most truthful, realistic understanding of your situation available.

Creating a Strong Criminal Defense Case | Collecting Evidence

In any legal matter, the most important piece of the case is the evidence. The police and the prosecutors will be compiling as much evidence against you as possible – witness statements, medical records, photographs of injuries, and whatever is necessary to paint a bad image of you.

When you work with Friedman & Ranzenhofer, you can count on our attorneys to approach every piece of evidence with the exact same care that the prosecution does. Our Rochester assault lawyers will build our own case, not only debunking witness statements, but identifying those who have another perspective of the case, all while countering medical testimony with any details that don’t fit into the prosecution’s case.

Creating a Strong Criminal Defense | Defending Against Assault

Assault is an extremely serious charge that carries severe penalties. Don’t risk your future in Rochester criminal court. While some might think your best bet is to go with a public defender, public defenders are often right out of law school and eager to earn some criminal court experience. Because of their hectic workload, public defenders in Rochester, often steer you to taking the first plea deal offered by the prosecutors.

