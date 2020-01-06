Filing an Injury Claim Against a Drunk Driver

Those who drive drunk are subject to serious criminal charges. However, just because the drunk driver may get in legal trouble doesn’t mean the person they injured is OK. Drunk drivers who injure someone because of their reckless decision making should be held accountable. At Friedman and Ranzenhofer our Rochester drunk driving accident attorneys believe these drivers should be required to reimburse an injured person or a deceased person’s family for the terrible damage they have caused.

Every year there are thousands of people arrested for driving drunk in the Rochester area. Throughout the country, we average one death per hour as a result of drunk drivers. Over 10,000 people died in accidents involving drunk drivers in 2013. While the number of fatalities caused by drinking and driving is staggering, thousands of more people suffer serious and life changing personal injuries in drunk driving accidents. If you were injured due to the negligence of a drunk driver, contact our dedicated Rochester drunk driving accident attorneys for a free consultation. You may be entitled to recover financial compensation for your injuries.

This includes payment of any uncompensated medical expenses and wages, along with compensation for the pain and suffering they have caused the injured person. In cases where the drunk driver’s behavior is particularly dangerous, it may even be possible to recover additional damages, called punitive damages, which are not available in most other motor vehicle accident cases.

If you or someone you love has been injured by a drunk driver, please do not hesitate to contact our experienced Rochester car accident lawyers right away.