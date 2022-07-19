Do I Need a Rochester Injury Attorney or Can I Handle My Claim Myself?

Being involved in a personal injury case is a stressful and discouraging experience. Filing a New York injury claim and taking your case to court is a great way to obtain compensation for your damages and to pay for your medical and other expenses. Some injury victims think that filing their own lawsuit or dealing with the insurance company without the help of a legal expert will save them money.

The Law Does Not Require You to Hire a New York Personal Injury Attorney. From a legal perspective, you are not required to hire a New York personal injury attorney to file all of the required paperwork with the court. If you are up against an insurance company or large business, keep in mind that they deal with these situations on a daily basis. Thus, they have much more experience with NY personal injury cases than you do. Do you know how to use discovery to collect evidence from the other side? Do you know how much money your case is worth? Unless you have a confident answer to those questions, speaking with a NY personal injury lawyer is the right thing to do.

How Does Your NY Personal Injury Attorney Collect Evidence? Your NY personal injury attorney will collect and review evidence and seek compensation to cover your expenses. A legal expert can find evidence that you might have otherwise overlooked. Doing so will greatly increase your odds of winning your lawsuit. Medical records, police reports, camera footage and witness statements are just some of the types of evidence your NY personal injury lawyer will try to obtain.

How Does Your NY Personal Attorney Build the Best Possible Case? After reviewing the details and learning about your unique needs, a talented NY personal injury lawyer will craft your case in a way that optimizes your odds of success. Enlisting a lawyer is the best way to get the most from your efforts and achieve the highest odds of getting the outcome for which you deserve. The legal team on your side will know what pieces of evidence are the most important for your desired result. Rather than taking action without a solid plan, you will know what to do at each step. Your lawyer will ensure that you are in the best possible hands from the start of your case to the end.

How Will Your NY Personal Injury Attorney Fight to Get You a Fair Settlement? Despite what many injury victims would like to think, the insurance companies don’t have your best interests in mind. Their number one goal is to cut costs by reducing the amount of money to which you are entitled. An insurance representative may try to trick you into taking an unfair settlement that won’t cover all of your damages. You can’t afford to fall into that trap. Hiring a caring lawyer helps you avoid common pitfalls and puts you back in control of the situation. Although you can legally file a personal injury claim without help, doing so dramatically decreases your chances of recovering enough money to move forward with your life. Having a lawyer in your corner is the only way to know you are in the best possible hands. In addition to building a case and collecting evidence, your NY personal injury attorney will help you decide if you should take a settlement or fight in court. When you hire the right legal professional for the task, you will have confidence at each step because you will know you have done the right thing. It’s a well known fact that insurance companies make money by denying personal injury claims. Their goal is to hinder, limit, and deny your claim and give you as little money as possible. When you speak to them without an attorney, you have no leverage, and are at a potential disadvantage. Without a proper understanding of the law, you may find it difficult to compel them to play fair. Most victims don’t know the law, and don’t know enough to file a personal injury claim on their own due to a lack of knowledge and/or understanding. Insurance companies know this, and can play games in order to harm your chances of getting compensation. In some cases, victims may not understand the true value of their potential claim – and may settle for less. For example, many of our clients didn’t know that they can ask for future/past medical bills to be covered — or even future lost wages to be covered as a part of the final settlement/verdict. Our attorneys can help advise you about your rights, and tell you what you may be entitled to as a result of your injuries. Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC conducts a full investigation into your case in order to secure necessary evidence that proves your case. When you hire an attorney, the insurance company will take you – and your claim – more seriously. That is because they’ll be dealing with New York injury attorneys who understand the law – and are willing to go to court if necessary.