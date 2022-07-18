Is Filming the Police Protected by the First Amendment?

Yes. A police officer was not entitled to qualified immunity for interfering with a YouTube journalist and blogger who were filming a DUI stop, ruled the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The court’s July 11, 2022 opinion said there is a First Amendment right to film police performing their duties in public, and it was clearly established based on rulings by six other federal circuit courts. The citizen journalist, Abade Irizarry, claimed that a police officer obstructed his filming, shined a flashlight into his camera, and then drove a police cruiser at him and a fellow journalist.

Have you or a family member been arrested for a DWI or DUI? Contact our experienced Rochester DWI Attorneys at (585) 484-7432 for legal representation.