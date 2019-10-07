Drug Trafficking Defense

Prosecutors in New York State take drug crimes very seriously. This is especially true if you are arrested for trafficking drugs like marijuana, cocaine, heroin, or prescription pills. These charges can result in jail time and hefty fines. You do not want to procrastinate. Contact the offices of Friedman & Razenhofer, Attorneys at Law for experienced drug trafficking defense.

Drug Trafficking Defense | Possible Strategies

Criminal cases are dependent upon evidence. Our lawyers have worked on both sides of criminal cases—because of our experience as former prosecutors, we know how to build these cases to set up our defendants in the best possible light and attack the evidence that the other side will bring forward. We start at the beginning and work onward from there. Some possible strategies we can employ include:

Did police follow the correct procedures during the arrest and interrogation, including reading you your Miranda rights?

How were the drugs discovered? Was the search conducted on you legal? Were there any witnesses present who can testify on your behalf?

What testing methods were employed by law enforcement? Is all equipment used properly calibrated and maintained? Are the personnel at testing facilities properly certified and trained?

That’s just the start. We will examine all evidence, interview all witnesses, and build the case you need to aggressively fight back.

Drug Trafficking Defense | Contact Our Office

At Friedman & Razenhofer, Attorneys at Law, our Rochester drug crime lawyers know that drug cases, especially when young people are involved, often require more than just a strong legal defense. We have families too, and when a family member is struggling, we want to help. If you or your loved one can benefit from substance abuse treatment or other forms of counseling, we can help you find programs that meet your needs. In many cases, participation in voluntary treatment can also help the court view your case more favorably.

For many of our clients, fighting these charges in court is simply the right thing to do. For others, working with the court to develop alternative approaches that help our client remain in the community, on the job, and with their family is the best option. We are your defense consultants, and we work to achieve the outcome that fits your needs, whether that means a courtroom fight or a negotiated resolution. You can trust our attorneys to put your needs first. Let our experience work for you.

Follow us on Google+ >