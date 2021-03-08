In order for an executor to act in accordance with a will, the court must issue a certificate to the executor so they can take control of the decedent’s personal property, real property, and be able to sell it and make distributions. The will itself does not give the executor authority to act. It is only when certain paperwork is filed with the Surrogate’s Court that the executor will be given certificates showing his authority to act. The executor has to sign a petition, waivers have to be signed by the relatives, and notices of probate have to be sent to certain beneficiaries. For further information, please see our executor’s legal survivor guide, which is available on the website.

