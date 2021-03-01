Speeding Ticket Defense

Did you get caught speeding in WNY? Read this article about beating a speeding ticket with our help. Call our Rochester traffic ticket attorneys for guidance regarding speeding ticket defense.

Our clients often ask us about the consequences of speeding tickets. It can result in higher insurance rates, loss of your license, and even loss of your job. The first thing is, is that we would plead not guilty on your behalf. We can obtain a waiver so you don’t have to appear in court, and we can appear in court for you. If you’ve already pled guilty to a speeding ticket, we can make a motion before the court – it’s known as a coram nobis motion – to have the case reopened so that we can negotiate a plea with the prosecutor.

Just because you received a traffic ticket does not mean that you have to pay big time financial penalties. The experienced Rochester traffic ticket lawyers at Friedman & Ranzenhofer have helped hundreds of people from the Rochester community rightfully fight back against DMV penalties, suspensions, and revocations. Our attorneys can help you get your license back and restored with speeding ticket defense.

If you think that getting speeding tickets over and over again is not going to have a huge impact on your life, you need to reconsider that type of thinking. If you are convicted of three misdemeanor traffic tickets in an 18-month span your license will be revoked for as long as 6 months!

Let the attorneys at Friedman and Ranzenhofer try your case. We will minimize the damages so if something happens later down the road you will not have a serious infraction on your prior record. We do not want the penalties to add up. If your license has been suspended or revoked, you are required to physically turn it over to the court or the DMV for the duration of the penalty. Your suspension or revocation doesn’t actually begin until you surrender your license, so if you’re walking around with a suspended driver’s license in your wallet, you haven’t even started your suspension period!

The experienced Rochester Lawyers of Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC provide dedicated and knowledgeable legal representation to Western New York residents with speeding ticket defense. If we can be of any service, contact us at one of our seven locations.

Like us on Facebook