“Elle’s Law”: License Suspensions for NY Reckless Drivers Who Injure Pedestrians

3-year-old Elle Vandenberghe was crossing a Manhattan, New York street when a driver looking for a parking spot backed up a one-way street, through an intersection, and struck her while she was in the crosswalk. Elle suffered permanent brain damage and has limited use of the right side of her body. Under the New York State’s Vehicle and Traffic Law (“NYVTL”) in effect then, the driver was cited for a traffic infraction, paid a minimal fine, and was free to get back behind the wheel because alcohol or drugs were not involved.

Elle’s Law, amended NYVTL by enacting tougher penalties on drivers who seriously injure pedestrians as a result of dangerous and unlawful driving. Elle’s Law closed a gap in NYVTL that allowed reckless drivers, who blatantly disregard the “rules of the road,” unless drugs or alcohol are found to be involved, from evading more serious charges when a pedestrian is injured. Under Elle’s Law, NYVTL 510(2), a first-time violation results in license suspension for 6 months. A second violation within five years of the first, will result in a one-year suspension of driving privileges. Any driver that is speeding, refusing to obey traffic signals or committing other moving violations must face the facts that their actions pose a serious risk to pedestrians.