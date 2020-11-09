Emotional Damages

As an experienced Rochester Injury Lawyer I am often asked if one can file a claim based off of emotional damages. Emotional damages are real, and can have long lasting and debilitating effects that can change your life forever. Some symptoms can include anxiety when driving a vehicle, inability to sleep after an accident, depression, guilt, and more.

You can certainly file a claim based off of emotional damages.

It is very important to document the problems you are experiencing in order to enhance the strength of your case.

Are you suffering from emotional damages after an auto accident? If so, contact experienced Rochester Personal Injury Lawyer Michael Ranzenhofer for a legal consultation. He understands the pain and suffering you are going through and will work hard to ensure you receive the compensation you deserve. Let his experience work for you.