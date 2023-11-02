Estate Planning – October 2023







Robert Friedman of Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Attorneys, drawing on over 44 years of estate planning experience, presented “Estate Planning” on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at New Jerusalem COGIC.

Learn how to achieve your estate planning goals with wills, health care proxies, living wills, MOLSTS, powers of attorney, trusts, burial designation forms, and nonprobate assets; and how to avoid the most common Nursing Home Medicaid and estate planning mistakes

To learn more about these topics check out our 14 Ways to Preserve Your Assets with the Medicaid Laws and 15 Ways to Avoid Probate seminars.

Download the PowerPoint Presentation