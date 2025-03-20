Fourteen Ways to Preserve Your Assets with the Medicaid Laws – 2025 Seminar

Elder Law Attorney Robert Friedman, drawing on over 45 years of estate planning legal experience, presented the “Fourteen Ways to Preserve Your Assets with the Medicaid Laws” seminar on March 13, 2025 at Akron-Newstead Senior Center. Learn how to preserve your assets if nursing home or assisted living care is necessary and plan for incapacity with powers of attorney, health care proxies, living wills, wills, trusts, transferring your home to family members, long term care insurance, prepaid funeral accounts, IRAs, properly documented gifts, spousal allowances and transfers, caregiver agreements, and emergency Medicaid planning.
Download PowerPoint Presentation