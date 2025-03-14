The 15th Annual Senior Health & Fitness Fair 2025 will be held on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Clarence Town Park Clubhouse, 10405 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031. The goals of the event are to motivate seniors to make good health and fitness choices and to find available community resources. The completely free event, co-hosted by the Clarence and Akron-Newstead Senior Centers, offers raffle prizes; seminar on Fourteen Ways to Preserve Your Assets with the Medicaid Laws ; lunch; educational exhibits on health, fitness, safety, and government benefits; health screenings; and Yoga and Zumba classes. The sponsors are Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC; Highmark WNY; Nascentia Health; Independent Health; Univera Healthcare; United Healthcare; NYS EPIC; Wegmans; and NYS Senator Patrick Gallivan. For further information, contact Sarah Young at 716.542.6645 or Heather J. Kraemer at 716.633.5138.