Attorney Robert Friedman‘s Fourteen Ways to Preserve Your Assets with the Medicaid Laws seminar was filmed on Thursday, June 10, from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at the Orchard Park Senior Center, 4520 California Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127.

Drawing on over forty-two years of estate planning experience, attorney Robert Friedman will explain how to preserve your assets and plan for incapacity with powers of attorney, health care proxies, living wills, wills, trusts, transferring your home to family members, long-term care insurance, prepaid funeral accounts, IRAs, properly documented gifts, spousal allowances and transfers, caregiver agreements, and promissory notes.