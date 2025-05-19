Friedman & Ranzenhofer, PC Supports Dog & Cat Rescue

The law firm of Friedman & Ranzenhofer, in its 70-year tradition of community service and love for dogs and cats, is honored to support these wonderful animal rescue organizations:
- Akron Rescue Cats is a 501c3 nonprofit transforming the lives of stray and abandoned cats through structured programs and community involvement. We strive to reduce the population of homeless cats and ensure each one gets a chance at a loving home.
- Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue | Non-Profit Animal Shelter Established in 2013, our non-profit dog rescue is nestled in the heart of Western New York, with a mission to save as many innocent dogs as possible from shelters in Buffalo, the south and even other countries.
- SPCA Serving Erie County, NY Our goal is to work with pet owners to help keep pets in loving homes and out of the shelter. We offer a variety of services that can prevent unnecessary pet surrender whether it is due to a major life change, financial difficulties, medical issues, behavior issues, or other challenges.
- Lollypop Farm | Humane Society of Greater Rochester has been helping animals and people since 1873. Support from the community enables around 115 staff members and more than 800 volunteers to care for around 10,000 animals each year and makes possible a variety of programs to address issues that contribute to the surrender of unwanted animals.
- Ten Lives Club helps serve Erie County through a large network of volunteers and the gracious donations from our supporters. No donation, volunteer effort, or fundraiser is ever too small, and helps us to continue to bring healthy cats into happy homes.
- White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary | Dog Shelter in WNY An all-volunteer 501(c)3 venture with a dog shelter in Western New York. Our Sanctuary is located in Akron, NY, just 40 minutes Northeast of Buffalo. Our goal has been to create a space to ease the stress that senior dogs experience when they lose their homes and families by providing a compassionate option to live out their years in safety, comfort, and peace. Adoptions are available, and we will be diligent in finding the perfect homes for our seniors. While we look to the future, we are active in the community and partner with individuals and shelters to find homes for senior dogs.