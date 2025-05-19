The most frequent reason people are arrested at Darien Lake Six Flags concerts is criminal trespass in the Third Degree after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return. A person is guilty of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree when he or she knowingly enters [remains] unlawfully in a building or upon real property which is fenced or otherwise enclosed in a manner designed to exclude intruders.
The other common reasons for arrests at Darien Lake concerts are:
- Sale of hazardous inhalants for selling balloons filled with nitrous oxide.
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the Seventh Degree
- Possession of heroin.
- Disorderly conduct for fighting in the parking lot.
- Harassment in the Second Degree for pushing Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputies.
- DWI and DUI.
- Assault
- Endangering the welfare of a child.
What concerts will be held in the outdoor Darien Lake Amphitheater at 9993 Alleghany Road, Darien Center, NY in 2025?
- July 6: Wiz Khalifa
- July 11: “Weird Al” Yankovic
- July 19: Shania Twain
- July 26: +Live+ & Collective Soul
- July 31: Kesha and Scissor Sisters
- Aug. 1: Nelly with JA Rule and other special guests
- Aug. 2: Glass Animals
- Aug. 5: Big Time Rush
- Aug. 7: Thomas Rhett
- Aug. 8: Outlaw Music Festival
- Aug. 14: Dierks Bentley
- Aug. 30: Luke Bryan
- Sept. 3: The Lumineers
- Sept. 11: Blink-182
- Sept. 17: Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace
- Sept. 28: $uicideboy$
Where will I be arraigned if I am arrested at a Darien Lake Concert?
The Darien Town Court is located at 10569 Alleghany Road, Darien Center, New York 14040. Marcia Bontrager is the Darien Court Clerk. Her hours are Monday – Thursday 9am – 3pm. Her phone number is 585-547-2274 ext.1020. Court hours are the first three Tuesday nights. The Darien Town Justices are Honorable David Overhoff and Honorable Michelle Krzemien.
