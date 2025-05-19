The most frequent reason people are arrested at Darien Lake Six Flags concerts is criminal trespass in the Third Degree after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return. A person is guilty of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree when he or she knowingly enters [remains] unlawfully in a building or upon real property which is fenced or otherwise enclosed in a manner designed to exclude intruders.

The other common reasons for arrests at Darien Lake concerts are:

Sale of hazardous inhalants for selling balloons filled with nitrous oxide.

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the Seventh Degree

Possession of heroin.

Disorderly conduct for fighting in the parking lot.

Harassment in the Second Degree for pushing Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputies.

DWI and DUI.

Assault

Endangering the welfare of a child.

What concerts will be held in the outdoor Darien Lake Amphitheater at 9993 Alleghany Road, Darien Center, NY in 2025?

July 6: Wiz Khalifa

July 11: “Weird Al” Yankovic

July 19: Shania Twain

July 26: +Live+ & Collective Soul

July 31: Kesha and Scissor Sisters

Aug. 1: Nelly with JA Rule and other special guests

Aug. 2: Glass Animals

Aug. 5: Big Time Rush

Aug. 7: Thomas Rhett

Aug. 8: Outlaw Music Festival

Aug. 14: Dierks Bentley

Aug. 30: Luke Bryan

Sept. 3: The Lumineers

Sept. 11: Blink-182

Sept. 17: Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace

Sept. 28: $uicideboy$

Where will I be arraigned if I am arrested at a Darien Lake Concert?

The Darien Town Court is located at 10569 Alleghany Road, Darien Center, New York 14040. Marcia Bontrager is the Darien Court Clerk. Her hours are Monday – Thursday 9am – 3pm. Her phone number is 585-547-2274 ext.1020. Court hours are the first three Tuesday nights. The Darien Town Justices are Honorable David Overhoff and Honorable Michelle Krzemien.