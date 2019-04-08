Health Care Fraud Defense

If you have been charged with a white-collar crime such as Medicaid abuse, then you will need experienced health care fraud defense. Being accused of health care fraud is no joke. The Health Care Fraud Task Force has a heavy presence in the Rochester area, with federal and state agents from the FBI, IRS, local police, and many other agencies working together to watch for signs of healthcare fraud. If you are found guilty you will be forced to pay large sums of money and may have to serve jail time in federal prison.

Health Care Fraud Defense | Penalties

If you’ve been charged with health care fraud, odds are that there are a number of other related charges. You’re probably accused of bilking insurers or Medicare/Medicaid, or even practicing medicine without proper credentials. Our Rochester health care fraud lawyer has worked with countless clients in your situation, and we know how to get results and will work to shield you from outcomes that could devastate you financially or send you to prison for many years. Federal charges are as serious as they come, and you’ll be fighting a battle on a lot of fronts:

You can lose your job, or your business can be shut down

These are high visibility cases that the media takes a big interest in

Your reputation may be destroyed

The feds can freeze your assets

You may go to jail

If convicted, you’ll be forced to pay large sums in restitution and penalties

Health Care Fraud Defense | Hire an Experienced Attorney

If you’ve been charged with health care or Medicaid fraud, you need help, and you need it now. Our team of attorneys have the experience required to untangle the layers of complexity the government will try to bury you under. We can help you through what is likely going to be the most challenging experience of your life.

When the Western New York Health Care Task Force comes after you, it means that the government wants you to surrender. Fight back! We can help. Contact an experienced Rochester health care fraud lawyer at Friedman & Ranzenhofer for a free confidential consultation. Let our experience work for you.

